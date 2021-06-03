Lamar D. ‘Keith’ Dash -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Lamar D. “Keith” Dash, 41, of 3509 Baywater Drive, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving guests at the residence. However, friends may contact his father, Mr. Afhonzer (Ling) Dash, at 803-445-6135 or 803-828-9327.
Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.
