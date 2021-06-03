 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lamar D. ‘Keith’ Dash -- Columbia
0 comments

Lamar D. ‘Keith’ Dash -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Lamar D. “Keith” Dash, 41, of 3509 Baywater Drive, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving guests at the residence. However, friends may contact his father, Mr. Afhonzer (Ling) Dash, at 803-445-6135 or 803-828-9327.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News