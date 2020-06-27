LaKita Evette Rowe -- Fort Washington, Maryland
LaKita Evette Rowe -- Fort Washington, Maryland

LaKita Evette Rowe

FORT WASHINGTON, Maryland -- The private graveside memorial service for Miss LaKita 'Kita' Evette Rowe will be held at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

LaKita was born June 14, 1979, to Mrs. Naomi Rowe Prophet and the late Mr. Hoyt Dantzler. She entered into eternal rest on June 10, 2020, in Fort Washington, Maryland.

Please adhere to the COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Strickland Funeral Service of Camp Springs, Maryland, assisted the family.

