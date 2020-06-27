LaKita Evette Rowe -- Fort Washington, Maryland

FORT WASHINGTON, Maryland -- The private graveside memorial service for Miss LaKita 'Kita' Evette Rowe will be held at Belleville Memorial Gardens.
LaKita was born June 14, 1979, to Mrs. Naomi Rowe Prophet and the late Mr. Hoyt Dantzler. She entered into eternal rest on June 10, 2020, in Fort Washington, Maryland.
Please adhere to the COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Strickland Funeral Service of Camp Springs, Maryland, assisted the family.
To plant a tree in memory of LaKita Rowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.