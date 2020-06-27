LaKita Evette Rowe -- Fort Washington, Maryland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORT WASHINGTON, Maryland -- The private graveside memorial service for Miss LaKita 'Kita' Evette Rowe will be held at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

LaKita was born June 14, 1979, to Mrs. Naomi Rowe Prophet and the late Mr. Hoyt Dantzler. She entered into eternal rest on June 10, 2020, in Fort Washington, Maryland.

Please adhere to the COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Strickland Funeral Service of Camp Springs, Maryland, assisted the family.

To plant a tree in memory of LaKita Rowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.