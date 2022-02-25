Lagree Bell Jr. -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Funeral for Lagree Bell Jr., 69, of 2150 Bowman Branch Highway, Bowman, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Christian Community Centre, 1852 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg.
A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Christian Community Centre, with Prophetess Sylvia Gadson officiating.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Stephens Funeral Home, Walterboro (843-549-5933), the Rev. Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens, director. Online condolences, www.stephensfuneralhomes.com.