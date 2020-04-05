LaDeidre L. Smith -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- LaDeidre L. Smith, 50, of St. George, passed away on April 2, 2020, at Colleton Medical Center. Viewing at the funeral home will be held Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. and graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 135 Jerusalem Loop, St. George.