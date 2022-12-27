Lacie Lewis Skorupski -- Charleston

CHARLESTON -- Lacie Lewis Skorupski, 41, of Charleston, passed away suddenly on Dec. 18, 2022.

Lacie was born on Nov. 8, 1981, in Orangeburg. Lacie graduated from Edisto High School in 2000. She attended Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

In 2003, Lacie met Luke Skorupski. Lacie and Luke married on Aug. 2, 2008, and went on to have two sons. Stokes Cooper Skorupski was born on Feb. 23, 2013, and Knox Davis Skorupski was born on Feb. 16, 2017. Lacie's title for the last 10 years was CEO of the Skorupski household. She enjoyed volunteering at the boys' schools in various capacities: Philip Simmons Elementary and Gates School.

Lacie was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William (Bettie) Baltzigar, and her paternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Ernest (Retha) Lewis. She is also survived by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry (Glenda) Lewis; sisters, Dr. Whitney (Mark) Koeppen, and Gail (Tab) Jordan; her in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Rick (Nancy) Skorupski, sisters-in-law, Mary Skorupski, and Racheal (Erik) Clark. She also had three nieces, Emileigh Jordan, Evonell, and Winter Clark, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Lacie loved and treasured her large family.

Visitation for Lacie will be at Thompson Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The family asks that if you have some of Lacie's tie dye work, please wear it to visitation.

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Rivelon Baptist Church. The family will be in the church social hall an hour before the service from noon until 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Ott's Cemetery in Branchville. Pallbearers for the service are Harold Hughes, Lee Lewis, Victor Marshall, Calvin Lipford, Erik Clark, and Bryan Livingston.

Friends and family may call at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry (Glenda) Lewis at 509 Cedar Lane in Orangeburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to continue to support the work she was so passionate about at Philip Simmons Elementary https://pses.memberhub.com/storetems17015 and Gates School https://gatesschool.org/support-us/