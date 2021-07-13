L. Eloise Kersey Crosby -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- L. Eloise Kersey Crosby, 77, of Orangeburg passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg.

Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Hoke Robinson will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St. Orangeburg.

Masks and social distancing will be required for the funeral service and the visitation.

Mrs. Eloise was born on Aug. 9, 1943, in Jasper County. She was the daughter of the late Alto A. Kersey and the late Tiny Crapse Kersey. Mrs. Eloise was an active member of the Memorial Church of the Nazarene in Orangeburg. She enjoyed gardening and working with her flowers. She volunteered with Hospice and was a dedicated blood donor at the Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Eloise had an infectious laugh. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, James L. Crosby Sr. and a brother, Irvin E. Kersey.