Kyn Marion Robinson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Kyn Marion Robinson, 55, of Orangeburg, passed away June 3, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Cindy Muncie officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Martin Meeks, Brad Forde, Greg Price, Chuck Smith, John Inabinet, Tommy Williamson and Jamison Temples.

Kyn was born in York, a son of the late Ray Marion Robinson and Sara Van Irick Robinson. He was a computer technician and a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. Kyn loved music and was gifted with the talent of playing the guitar and piano. He enjoyed playing billiards and had an outgoing personality.

Survivors include his mother; sister, Maryn R. Canniff (Greg); stepson, Casey Fickling; step-granddaughter, Cassidy Blocker-Fickling; two aunts, Cynthia I. Temples and Carole R. Shuler; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be sent to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

