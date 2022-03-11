Kristine Lynn Carver -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Kristine Lynn Carver (nee Schaefer) died peacefully Wednesday, March 9, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

Kristine was born on Jan. 5, 1955, in Medina, Ohio. She married the love of her life, Chris, on April 19, 1975. She was a long-time resident of Medina, where she and Chris raised their wonderful children. In 2006, she retired to Elloree, S.C. Kristine was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church, volunteered at the Elloree Heritage Museum, and was involved in both the local book club and garden club. She adored her family, and no one could light up her beautiful smile more than her grandson.

Kristine is survived by her son, Brad; daughter, Laura (Brian) Dainton; grandson, Griffin Dainton; best friend and companion, William Baucom; nine siblings; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter "Chris" Carver; parents, Herbert and Marjoe Schaefer; and father- and mother-in-law, William and Mary Carver.

The family will receive friends and relatives Friday, March 11, at Avinger Funeral Home in Holly Hill, with a praying of the rosary at 5:30 p.m. and visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date in Valley City, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to one of the following organizations: ALS Association (als.orgonate); Grove Park Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 701, Orangeburg, SC 29116; or St. Ann Catholic Church, 2205 State Park Road, Santee, SC 29142. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803-496-3434).