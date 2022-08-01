Kristin Metts Dalton -- Orangeburg

She was the wife of Philip Dalton; she was the mother of Owen and Xander Dalton and Karoline Brown; the daughter of the late William C. Metts III and Kristina Hasbrouck (Brian); granddaughter of Steve and Wanda Dubose; she was the sister of Jakob Sr., Zackery, and Alexander Hasbrouck; she also leaves behind additional family, and friends that loved and adored her.