Kristian Lavern Rollins Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Kristian Lavern Rollins Sr., 45, of 148 Lake Edisto Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may call the residence of his brother, Rev. Gregory Rollins, 135 Melissa Terrace, Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.