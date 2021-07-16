Kristian Lavern Rollins Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Kristian Lavern Rollins Sr., 45, of 148 Lake Edisto Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. The Rev. Gregory Rollins is officiating.

Mr. Rollins passed away on Thursday, July 8.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m.Friday, July 16.

Friends and family may call the residence of his brother, the Rev. Gregory Rollins, 135 Melissa Terrace, Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

