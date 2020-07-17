Kris Stroman Pendarvis Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Kris “J.R.” Stroman Pendarvis Jr., passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Pastor Trey Atkinson will be officiating.
J.R. was born on Aug. 4, 1980, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Kris Stroman Pendarvis Sr. and Gail Atkinson Pendarvis. He was a mechanic at KKP Auto Service.
Survivors include his son, Kris Pendarvis of Orangeburg; parents, Kris and Gail Pendarvis of Orangeburg; sisters, Dana Campbell (Michael) of Orangeburg, Victoria Moore (William) of Orangeburg, Shari Sumption (Justin); and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Service information
5:00PM
1012 Whitman Street
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.