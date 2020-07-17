Kris Stroman Pendarvis Jr. -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Kris “J.R.” Stroman Pendarvis Jr., passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Pastor Trey Atkinson will be officiating.

J.R. was born on Aug. 4, 1980, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Kris Stroman Pendarvis Sr. and Gail Atkinson Pendarvis. He was a mechanic at KKP Auto Service.

Survivors include his son, Kris Pendarvis of Orangeburg; parents, Kris and Gail Pendarvis of Orangeburg; sisters, Dana Campbell (Michael) of Orangeburg, Victoria Moore (William) of Orangeburg, Shari Sumption (Justin); and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.

Service information

Jul 18
Memorial Service
Saturday, July 18, 2020
5:00PM
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman Street
Orangeburg, SC 29115
