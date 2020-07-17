Kris Stroman Pendarvis Jr. -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Kris “J.R.” Stroman Pendarvis Jr., passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Pastor Trey Atkinson will be officiating.

J.R. was born on Aug. 4, 1980, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Kris Stroman Pendarvis Sr. and Gail Atkinson Pendarvis. He was a mechanic at KKP Auto Service.

Survivors include his son, Kris Pendarvis of Orangeburg; parents, Kris and Gail Pendarvis of Orangeburg; sisters, Dana Campbell (Michael) of Orangeburg, Victoria Moore (William) of Orangeburg, Shari Sumption (Justin); and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.

