Kris J. 'Fat Boy' Tyler

DENMARK -- Kris J. Tyler “Fat Boy”, 42, of 192 Cotton St, Denmark, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, Bamberg. The burial will follow in Honey Ford Baptist Church Cemetery.

Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services. Friends may call at the residence.

