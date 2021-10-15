 Skip to main content
Kos McMikeal Parker -- Blackville
BLACKVILLE -- The funeral for Kos McMikeal Parker, 47, of 215 Pine St., will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Blackville Community Center, Blackville.

Burial will be in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may visit at the residence of his sister, Christa Parker, at 26 Beaver Circle, Blackville, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashfh.com

