Kos McMikeal Parker -- Blackville
Kos McMikeal Parker -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Kos McMikeal Parker, 47, of 125 Pine St., passed away.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit at the residence of his sister at 26 Beaver Circle, Blackville, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

