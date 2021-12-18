Kizer Zeigler -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- Kizer Zeigler, 89, of Harleyville, passed away on Dec. 14, 2021, at his residence.

Viewing at the funeral home on from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Dorchester Cemetery, Infinity Drive, Dorchester.

Service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).