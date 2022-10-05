Kitty S. McCormick -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Funeral services for Kathryn “Kitty” Sandifer McCormick, 87, of Blackville, will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with the Rev. Tom Baker, Dr. Andy Sandifer and Dr. Bart Kelly officiating. Burial will be in Double Pond Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home and all other times at the home of Tim and Katie McCormick.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 86, Williston, SC 29853, or the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, #100, Columbia, SC 29210.

Kitty passed away on Monday, Oct. 3.

Born in Barnwell County, she was a daughter of the late Otis Leroy Sandifer Sr. and Ineeda Grubbs Sandifer and was the widow of Charlie Edward McCormick. She was a member of Elko Baptist Church and the Fedilis-Clara Hitt Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Auxiliary of the American Legion Post #91 and the Barnwell Gideon Auxiliary. She retired from DuPont Savannah River Plant. Her hobby was flower gardening and she could be seen tending her yard on a regular basis. She also loved to read, sew and crochet. Her main priority was taking care of her large McCormick and Sandifer families.

Survivors include her daughter, Patty Ann (George) Frost; sons, Timothy Leroy (Katie) McCormick and Charles Edward “Ed” (Deborah) McCormick; her grandchildren, Charles Edward “Chuck” McCormick III, Heather (Michael) Peters, Kevin Lloyd (Jill) McCormick, Katelyn (Ryan) Delk, Tori (B) Huggins, Wesley Frost and Kristin Frost (Thomas) Sellers; great-grandchildren, Kayla and Geoffrey Peters, Madalyn and Alexis McCormick, Hunter and Kinsley Kate Delk, Houston (Bethany) Towne, Jared, Lily Kate and Luke Towne, and C.J. and Hagin Stancil; sisters, June Sandifer Atterholt, Linda Sandifer Collins and Patty Sandifer (Kendall) McCormack; brothers, Jack (Jeanette) Sandifer and Phil Sandifer; sisters-in-law, Faye Sandifer, Betty Lee Sandifer, Jenny Sandifer and Polly McCormick Barfield.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Sandifer Wetzel; her brothers, W.A. “Billy” Sandifer, Otis L. Sandifer Jr., Hammond Sandifer, Frank Sandifer and Rhett Sandifer; sisters-in-law, Jackie Sandifer, Annie Margaret Sandifer and LaVonda Sandifer; brothers-in-law, Joe Collins and Larry Atterholt.

The McCormick family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the caretakers who have so lovingly taken care of Mrs. Kitty: Janice Hartzog, Jackie Smith, Simone Jenkins, Deborah Sanders, Kimberly Reid, Diana Bryant and Gail Gray; Day Break nurses, Heidi Sklizovic and Helen Cooper; and Regency Hospice nurse, Amy Inman.

