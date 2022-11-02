Kitty Katherine Sligh -- Orangeburg

Psalm 23:4 says, “Even when I walk through the darkest valley, I will not be afraid, for you are close beside me.”

ORANGEBURG -- On Oct. 31, 2022, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Kitty Katherine Sligh, left this earth with the most beautiful smile on her face and entered Heaven to be with Jesus. She conquered the dark valley of a short illness with bravery through her strong faith in the Lord. She also relied on this faith as she battled back from a car accident five years ago.

Kitty, 84, was born Feb. 9, 1938, in Orangeburg, to the late Mary Agnes and Lester Hay. She was a 1956 graduate of North High School and received a degree in business from South Carolina State College. Kitty was blessed to share her life with two great loves, the late Wiley Dempsey Reed for the early part of her life and Joseph Walter Sligh for the past 35 years.

Kitty is survived by her two sons, Zane Reed (Kim) of Greenville, and Dave Reed of Orangeburg; three stepdaughters, Cindy Bunton (Randy) of Hollywood, S.C., Kathy Williams of Orangeburg, and Stephanie Spivey (Stephen) of Evans, Ga.; and her sister, Wanda Smith of West Columbia. She was a loving grandmother to her 11 grandchildren: Rachel and Anna Reed, Dax and Isla Reed, Eric and Jami Bunton, Austin and Megan Williams, and Madison, Marley and Caroline Spivey.

Granny will be remembered for many things: family dinners around the table, her intelligence as a businesswoman, her love of flowers, her gift of words, her encouraging texts and frequent FaceTimes; however, what will be remembered most is her love for her family and for the Lord. She was an active member of Bull Swamp Baptist Church and served as a past Sunday school teacher. She never missed an opportunity to share her faith and would tell everyone, especially after her accident, not to take one day for granted.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home in Orangeburg. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church, 4408 Redmond Mill Road, North, with the Rev. Darrell Boylston officiating. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Bull Swamp Baptist Church.

