Kissler Uleysee Garvin -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- The funeral service for Kissler Uleysee Garvin, 90 of St. George, will be held at noon Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, with the Rev. McKlevie Garvin and the Rev. R. Capers officiating. Burial will be held in Harvey Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the funeral home.
