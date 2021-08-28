Kirk James Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Kirk James Williams, 59, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

Kirk is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cynthia G. Williams; son, James Leonard Williams; his father, Paul Williams, sister, Cindy (Vernon) Kassian; brothers, Kris (Connie) Williams and Thomas (Donna) Williams.

He was predeceased by his mother, Lani G. Williams.

He was born on Feb. 7, 1962, at Plattsburgh AF Base in Plattsburgh, New York. Kirk joined the United States Air Force where he was a Buck Sergeant. He was a former Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop #428 for many years. He was also a member of the Norway Masonic Lodge# 237 A.F.M. He enjoyed piddling in his garden and taking care of his chickens. But his love was spending time with his wife and his son. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, and friend.

A graveside service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Limestone United Methodist Church, 441 Limestone Road, Orangeburg.

We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19.

The family would like to express that if anyone is uncomfortable with the possibility of contracting COVID-19 by attending this service they understand.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Norway Masonic Lodge # 237 at 102 Cynthia St., Norway, SC 29113.