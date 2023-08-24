SPRINGFIELD -- Funeral services for Kirby Wilkie "Tony" Brown, 82, of Springfield, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Springfield, with the Reverend Timmy Barr officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. The family has asked that memorials be made to The American Cancer Society 200 Center Point Circle #100, Columbia, SC 29210 or www.donate.cancer.org

Mr. Tony passed away at home with his loving family by his side on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Chip Brown, Alan Glover, Don McCormick, Marty Powell, Carl Sanders and Shaun Williams. Honorary Pallbearers will be Matthew "Man" Bell, Leslie Dyches, Jeep Still and Floyd Williams. Born in Orangeburg County, he was a son of the late Kirby Brown and Margarite Dyches Brown. He was married to Barbara Laird Brown.

At an early age, Tony started his career with the South Carolina Department of Transportation. He later went to work with Kirby Brown and Sons farms and became co-owner of the farm and Springfield Grain Company alongside his brother, Charles Ray Brown, until they retired in 2019. He served in the U.S. National Guard, was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and was a member of AG South and Farm Bureau. Tony enjoyed being outdoors doing what he loved; farming, fishing, and dove hunting.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara Laird Brown of the home; his son, Tony GeRod "Rod" Brown and his wife Stephenie of Springfield; granddaughters, Micah Anne Brown and Reece Elena Brown; a brother, Charles Ray Brown and his wife Rita of Springfield; a sister-in-law, Linda Alane Brown and his nieces and nephews, Shuri Nichole Brown, Teresa Brown, Pam (Alan) Glover, Chip (Jeanie) Brown and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Anthony Brown.

Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.