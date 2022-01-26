Kimberlyn A. Kneasel -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Kimberlyn A. Kneasel, 59, of Orangeburg, passed away Jan. 24, 2022.

No services are arranged at this time.

Kim was born in Hammond, Louisiana, a daughter of George Albert Knesel III and Darleen Mascair Knesel. She had a love for the beach and nature; birds and plants were her passion.

Survivors include her parents; son, Brandon N. Darrow; daughter, Ashley Sullivan (Chuck); sisters, Shelley Cook and Dina Knesel; grandson, Aden Darrow; and her best friend, Cathy Krupa.

She was predeceased by her son, Zachary Mark Darrow.

