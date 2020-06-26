Kimberly Davis Bamba -- Decatur, Ga.
Kimberly Davis Bamba -- Decatur, Ga.

DECATUR, Ga. -- Mrs. Kimberly Denise Davis-Bamba, formerly of Denmark, died June 22, 2020, at her residence in Decatur.

A private memorial service is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark, S.C.

