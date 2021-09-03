Kimberly B. Mitchum Livingston -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Kimberly B. Mitchum Livingston, 56, of Eutawville, wife to Lawrence Robert Livingston of 27 years, entered into eternal rest on Aug. 31, 2021. Born on Aug. 20, 1965, Kim was the daughter of Cassie Pinckney Mitchum and Eula Beatrice Mitchum. Kim was a graduate of Holly Hill Academy and attended the Baptist College of Charleston. She was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved life and loved her family and friends.

Surviving are her husband; her parents; her son, Laurence Livingston (Madi) of Elloree; stepdaughter, Anna Florence (Chris) of Concord, North Carolina; stepson, McCoy Livingston of Puerto Rico; brother, Tripp Mitchum (Joy) of Branchville; grandchildren, Savannah and Sawyer Florence, Harper Livingston; and nieces, Ruby and Josie Mitchum. Kim was predeceased by her daughter, Elizabeth Beatrice Livingston. A memorial service in Kim's honor will be held Sunday, Sep. 5th, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Corinth Baptist Church, 1910 Camden Road, Vance.

The family will receive visitors in the fellowship hall following the service.

The family asks that all in attendance please wear a mask and distance as much as possible to ensure everyone's safety.

