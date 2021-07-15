Kimberly Ann Morrell Union -- Orangeburg

Born in Bamberg on Dec. 23, 1962, Kim was the daughter of the late Madelyn Metts Morrell and Otto Kirk Morrell, Sr. She was the granddaughter of the late Clinton and Thelma Metts and the late Julius Anderson and Lillie Ann Morrell.

Kim graduated from Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School and the University of South Carolina School of Pharmacy. She modeled with Betty Lane's School of Charm and Modeling, and worked for Rite-Aid, R&J Drugs, and Orange Cut Rate Drugs. She was a longtime employee of Grove Park Pharmacy. Kim was named Miss Bamberg County in 1983 and competed in the Miss South Carolina pageant that year. Kim lived a bright and colorful life. She loved colorful clothing, décor and people. She adored her family and doted on her children and lifelong love, Jay. Her favorite place was on the beach with her loved ones. Kim was always happy, smiling and positive and was a true friend to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.