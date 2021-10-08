 Skip to main content
Kim Mack -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Funeral service for Kim Mack, of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at New Hope AME Church in St. George, with the Rev. Hall officiating. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

