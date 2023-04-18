February 1, 1967 - April 17, 2023

BAMBERG - Kim Anthony Fisk, 56, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 17, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at Lexington Medical Center.

Mr. Fisk was born on Feb. 1, 1967, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Jackie Fisk and Lois Croft Kirby. He was self-employed as a contractor. Kim enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR racing and drag racing. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, GJ and Vinell Croft, paternal grandparents, and a brother, Robbie Fisk. He loved his family and will forever be missed.

Survivors include his children, Channing Fisk (Sharonda), Nicky Hughes (Rodeen), Kim Fisk, Jr., Lacey Fisk (Gary Presley), Kenna Fisk (Nehemiah Mayes); eighteen and a half grandchildren; mother, Lois Croft Kirby (Donald); father, Jackie Fisk; brothers, Ray Fisk (Teresa), Allen Fisk (Doris) and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman Street.

Graveside services will be held at noon on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at South End Cemetery in Bamberg. Pastor Shawn Hanks will be officiating.

