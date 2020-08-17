You have permission to edit this article.
Kiana Sylestine Sanders -- Blacakville
Kiana Sylestine Sanders -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Kiana Sylestine Sanders, 19, of 117 Rivers Ave., Blackville, passed Aug. 15, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

