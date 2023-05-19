ORANGEBURG -- Kiafa Javon Busby, 35, born June 8, 1987, of 460 Rogers Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118, died May 17, 2023, after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Saturday May 20, 2023, at Glover's Funeral Chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations

Burial will be at Bellevile Memorial Gardens, Bishop Dr. Hayes T. Gainey Jr. officiating.

Viewing will be

Friday, May 19, 2023, from 1:00pm-7:00pm.

The family will receive limited guest due to COVID-19.

Friends may call the residence and Glover's Funeral Home.

