Khaliq Amir Singleton Boyd -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Master Khaliq Amir Singleton Boyd, of 145 Amanda Circle, Orangeburg, died Oct. 5, 2022, at Prisma Health in Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

