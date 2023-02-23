ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. KhaiJerria “Buck” Scott, 21, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Scott passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 1:00pm - 6:00pm.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

