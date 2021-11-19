Keyonna Aude Fuller -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Keyonna Aude Fuller, 15, of 2378 Northview Drive, died Nov. 12, 2021, at Prisma Health of Richland following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Edisto High School gymnasium. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Cope.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence of her aunt, Bridget Valentine, 3108 Market St., Orangeburg, at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com