Keyonna Aude Fuller -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Keyonna Aude Fuller, 15, of 2378 Northview Drive, died Nov. 12, 2021, at Prisma Health of Richland following a brief illness.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Edisto High School gymnasium. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Cope.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
Friends may call at the residence of her aunt, Bridget Valentine, 3108 Market St., Orangeburg, at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.