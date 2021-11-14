Keyonna Aude Fuller -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Keyonna Aude Fuller, 15, of 2378 Northview Dr., Orangeburg, died Nov. 12, 2021, at Prisma Health of Richland following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will receive guests at the residece of her aunt, Bridget Valentine, 3108 Market Drive, Orangeburg, SC 2911. Friends may call at the funeral home.

Please adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.