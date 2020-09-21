 Skip to main content
Kevin Westbury -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Kevin Westbury, 48, of St. George, passed away on Sept. 20, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services will be announced at a later time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.

