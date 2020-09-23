Kevin Westbury -- St. George

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

ST. GEORGE -- Kevin Westbury, 48, of St. George, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday Sept. 24, at Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477. Burial will be held in Bub Cemetery, St. George.