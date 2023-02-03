ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Kevin T. Franklin, 52, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Franklin passed away Friday, Jan. 27, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

