ORANGEBURG -- Kevin Stacey Turner, age 62, of 587 Lewis Dunton St., Orangeburg, SC, died March 21, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday March 25, 2023, at Williams Chapel AME Church.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will follow at Orangeburg Cemetery.

Viewing will be held Friday, March 24, 2023, from 1 to 7 p.m. Friends may call at the residence of his mother, Jacqueline Turner (803)533-0127, and his sister, Angel Pointer (803)928-6739, and Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

