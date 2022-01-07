 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kevin Renard McCray -- Ladson

Kevin Renard McCray

LADSON -- Funeral services for Mr. Kevin Renard McCray, 41, of Ladson, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel. Pastor Gary D. Miller is officiating.

Mr. McCray passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, at MUSC in Charleston.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at the funeral home.

Family and friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID - 19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

