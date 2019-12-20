ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Kevin Preston, 52, of 148 Hillock Court, Orangeburg, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Steven Palmer is officiating.
Mr. Preston passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, at Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
You have free articles remaining.
Family and friends may call at the residence, 148 Hillock Court, Orangeburg, between the hours of 2 and 7 p.m. or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.