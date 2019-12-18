{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Kevin Preston, 52, of 148 Hillock Court, Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.

Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence, 148 Hillock Court, Orangeburg, between the hours of 2 to 7 p.m., or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg, SC

