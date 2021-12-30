Kevin McCray -- Ladson

LADSON -- Mr. Kevin McCray, 41, of Ladson, passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at MUSC in Charleston.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later

Family and friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 Precautions and wear a mask.

