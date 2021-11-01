Kevin Maurice Jamison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Kevin Maurice Jamison, 55, of 981 Chester St., Orangeburg, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of his mother, Mrs. Mary Jamison, 981 Chester St., Orangeburg.

There will be limited visitation between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. daily.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com