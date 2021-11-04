Kevin Maurice Jamison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Kevin Maurice Jamison, 55, of 981 Chester St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Interment will be held at noon Monday, Nov. 8, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. The Rev. Dr. Charcey C. Priester is officiating.
Mr. Jamison passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
Friends may call at the residence of his mother, Mrs. Mary Jamison, 981 Chester St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. daily.
Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.
