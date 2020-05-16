Kevin Lamar Mitchell -- St. Matthews
Kevin Lamar Mitchell -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Kevin Lamar Mitchell will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that well wishers wear gloves and masks and maintain social distancing standards.

Public viewing wil lbe held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Carson's Funeral Home.

No more than 50 people allowed at graveside.

Family and friends may call the residence and/or Carson's Funeral Home.

