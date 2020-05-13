Kevin L. Mitchell -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Kevin L. Mitchell -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Kevin L. Mitchell 47, of St. Matthews, died Monday, May 11, 2020.

Funeral plans are incomplete.

Friends may call at the residence of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Altheron (Tenny) Mitchell, 2653 Old Bellville Road, St. Matthews.

Carson's Funeral Home, St. Matthews, is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News