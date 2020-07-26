Kevin Duncan -- Santee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Kevin Duncan, 52, of 112 Split Rail Ave., Santee, will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, at Island Cemetery, 227 State Road 38, Santee, SC 29142. Bishop Darren Clinton will officiate.

Mr. Duncan passed away Wednesday, July 22, at his residence.

Due to ongoing construction at the Santee location, visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Niya Duncan, 112 Split Rail Ave., Santee, or Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

