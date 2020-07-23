Kevin Bernard Duncan -- Santee
Kevin Bernard Duncan -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mr. Kevin Bernard Duncan, 52, of 112 Splitrail Ave., Santee, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that condolences be expressed by phone ONLY. Please feel free to call the residence of his wife, Mrs. Niya Gilmore Duncan, at 803-664-9030, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

