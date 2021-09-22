Kermit L. Mabry -- Neeses

NEESES -- Mr. Kermit L. Mabry, 68, of Neeses, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Edisto Post-Acute Care in Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence, and please wear a mask when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.