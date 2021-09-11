Kenyell Renia Green -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Funeral services for Ms. Kenyell Renia Green, 40, of 323 Railroad Ave., Branchville, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Beulah Baptist Church, 1986 Beulah Road, Smoaks, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Lisa Way is officiating.

Ms. Green passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

Friends may visit her mother, Ernestine Green, at 323 Railroad Ave., Branchville, or call her at 803-274-4114, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

