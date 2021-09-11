 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenyell Renia Green -- Branchville
0 comments

Kenyell Renia Green -- Branchville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kenyell Renia Green

BRANCHVILLE -- Funeral services for Ms. Kenyell Renia Green, 40, of 323 Railroad Ave., Branchville, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Beulah Baptist Church, 1986 Beulah Road, Smoaks, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Lisa Way is officiating.

Ms. Green passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

Friends may visit her mother, Ernestine Green, at 323 Railroad Ave., Branchville, or call her at 803-274-4114, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News