Kenyell Renia Green -- Branchville
Kenyell Renia Green -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Ms. Kenyell Renia Green, 40, of 323 Railroad Ave., Branchville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Friends may visit her mother, Ernestine Green, 323 Railroad Ave., Branchville, or call her at 803-274-4114 or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

